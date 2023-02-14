A gentleman was utterly shuttered and disappointed after receiving a Valentine's Day gift from his girlfriend

The young man's initial excitement switched instantly when he got a neatly-framed note that said she had cheated on her

According to the lady, she had already carried a baby for another man and that individual was the gentleman's best friend

A young man who was excited to learn that a package was being delivered for him as part of the Valentine's Day celebration could not hide his disappointment after receiving the gift.

He got a couple of his friends together to record the moment he got the item and unwrapped it, but he never imagined what it actually contained.

The carefully-adorned gift turned out to be a package with a rather heartbreaking note from the gentleman's girlfriend which suggested that his relationship was over.

According to the girl, in the note titled '#ValentineGift', she had had an affair with her boyfriend's best friend and was already carrying his child.

She apologized for her actions, but all of that was not enough to soothe the pain of the young man who appeared shuttered after catching a glimpse of the inscription on the beautifully-decorated frame.

"I just want to use this medium to tell you that I'm pregnant for your best friend. I'm so sorry, Darling," the note read.

The gentleman who could not bottle up his emotions was consoled by his friends in the video that is fast going viral, but nothing his friends did was enough to restore him to his usual self at that moment.

Watch the video below:

