A pretty lady has got tongues wagging after she opened up on what she would prefer as Valentine's Day gift

In a video on YouTube, the lady said she would fancy an apartment, a car, or a money bouquet

Netizens who reacted to that video shared diverse opinions on the demands of the lady

A pretty University of Ghana student has put guys on high alert regarding what she expects as far as Valentine's Day is concerned.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of CampusSharkboy, the lady who was quizzed about what her ideal Valentine's Day gift would be said, she would prefer an apartment, a car, or a money bouquet.

Shantel clarified that the money bouquet should be GH₵‎50 notes and that the total amount should not be less than GH₵‎5000.

The lady added that she also prefers a Range Rover and would not settle for anything less.

Ghanaians react to the wish of the University of Ghana lady

The wish of the pretty lady stunned the interviewer and netizens who thronged the comment section to share their opinions on the issue.

opoku sampson:

Shantel I'm ready to give you all dm

Jessy H:

I respect all the women who are looking for NORMAL gifts on Val's day..

PHRANKEYZ:

This Shantel girl has big dreams I like that

Abdul Wadud:

It's the Dbees that demand for the flowers and the normal things oo...Imagine ,u want someone to give you 10k but u are not interested to go on a date with him....funny

Kwabena Awargah:

More reasons to stay single my G

