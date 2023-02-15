A lover boy in high school decided to give his girlfriend an amazing surprise in a video that has gone viral

The girl was given a Valentine's Day box and a money shower which got her totally shy

Her friends could not keep calm as they screamed on top of their voices, after which social media users took over with numerous comments

A high school boy and his girlfriend got many people screaming both in their classroom and on social media after he made an unexpected gesture to her on Valentine's Day.

In a video shared by the Twitter user @atemuda_ with the username Kpakpo Ninja, the gentleman was spotted in a cosy moment with the girl when he suddenly pulled out a package for her.

Their classmates could not keep their cool at the sight of that, as they could be heard in the background shouting at the top of their voices.

The young girl who was the recipient of all the attention and gifts could not withstand the 'pressure' as she put her head down to cover her face in shyness.

The gentleman, however, did not stop there but proceeded to pull out a bundle of cash that he proceeded to shower on her. That was the point, their classmates actually went gaga.

How netizens are reacting to the video of high school lovers on Valentine's Day

The video did not only go viral but also heaped numerous reactions on social media. Below were some comments that trailed it.

@dhiscursion said:

This one will become matured now and you’ll expect her to date a guy who will not spoil her

@boadu_qwejo indicated:

Help me finish my course love...they should go and ask their forefathers

@KWAHUBOGA1 mentioned:

If my kiddie this wolaaahi 6 months no chop money only fees ago pay he go work fund the rest

Watch the video below:

