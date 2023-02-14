Valentine's Day is a day of love, and our celebrities are expressing their devotion to their spouses on the internet

Sonnie Badu posted a photo of his wife and wrote a beautiful message to celebrate her for her love and support

Netizens have reacted to the post and applauded the couple for their enviable love for each other

On Valentine's Day, many people worldwide express their love for their significant others in various ways.

Sonnie Badu, a Ghanaian gospel musician, songwriter, and minister, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his wife, Ann-Marie Badu, on this special day.

In his Instagram post, Sonnie Badu wrote a romantic message to his wife, thanking her for being his rock and the source of his happiness.

Sonnie Badu and his wife hugging in his valentine's day Instagram post Photo source: @sonniebadu

Source: Instagram

He expressed his love for her and described how she had been a great support system in his life. He also shared a picture of them, showing the love and affection they share.

sonniebaduuk captioned his post:

I love you … happy love day @firstladyanniebadu

Sonnie Badu's romantic messages and pictures are a beautiful expression of the power of love in a relationship.

The posts highlight the importance of appreciating and cherishing one's partner, not just on Valentine's Day but every day.

The celebration of valentine's day by celebrities is a reminder that in a world full of chaos and uncertainty, love is the one thing that remains constant and can help to bring stability to a relationship.

Netizens reacted to Sonnie Badu's post

themajorminor1 commented:

Happy Valentines Day Mama @firstladyanniebadu I love you

oheneyere_gifty_anti commented:

She is so beautiful

themajorminor1 commented:

@sonniebaduuk Well done Daddy! Mama looked equisite

joey.psalmist_ commented:

This is beautiful, sir❤️

corlettaprice commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

andrews.edwina commented:

❤️❤️❤️BEAUTIFUL!!

Sonnie Badu praises Black Sherif

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, Sonnie Badu described Ghana's rising star, Black Sherif, as the reincarnated form of Bob Marley.

According to the famous gospel minister, Black Sherif's choice of words and lyrical art brought him to that belief. Sonnie Badu made the statement on his Instagram handle while posting a photo of Black Sherif

Source: YEN.com.gh