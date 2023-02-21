The new managing director of Ecobank in Kenya is a hardworking Ghanaian woman called Josephine Anan-Ankomah

Josephine doubles as a regional executive for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA) as well

She was appointed after 30 years of serving at the bank and previously working in the capacity of an Ecobank Group Executive for Commercial Banking

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Josephine Anan-Ankomah, an intelligent and hardworking Ghanaian woman, has been appointed as the managing director of Ecobank in Kenya and a regional executive for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA).

An official communique on the Ecobank website reveals that Josephine is the former Ecobank Group Executive for Commercial Banking with over 30 years of experience within the Ecobank Group.

Josephine has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology and an MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana. She is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Josephine Anan-Ankomah the new Ecobank Kenya MD Photo credit: EcobankKenya/Twitter; Ecobank Group

Source: UGC

Ghanaians celebrate Josephine Anan-Ankomah on her new appointment

Following her inspirational appointment, Ghanaians celebrated the woman and wished her well. Below are some of their comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@DadzieIsu stated:

Congrats. Extend my regards to Ambrose Agbeko and Mr. Odiambo of Ecobank Kenya.

@CollinsJordan12 commented:

Congratulations madam!! I wish you well in your new adventure

@jerobstw replying to @jo_ankomah mentioned:

Congratulations. I believe you will make Ghana proud

@yabdulJabar replying to @jo_ankomah indicated:

We Ghanaian youth are very proud of your milestone. May Almighty grant you good health and wisdom to lead well

See the post below:

Ghanaian lady who used to sell tabletop groundnut appointed 1st female CEO of UBA Africa

In another exciting and inspirational report, Abiola Bawuah, a Ghanaian, has been selected as the United Bank for Africa's (UBA) first female CEO (CEO).

According to a statement from the bank, Bawuah will oversee all of the bank's operations throughout Africa, except Nigeria, where UBA has a significant presence.

The first woman to be appointed CEO of the pan-African bank, UBA, said her appointment shows its commitment to diversity. Eight female CEOs currently lead the bank's operations throughout Africa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh