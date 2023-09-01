Most Ghanaian landlords would not readily give out their properties for rent to potential Nigerian tenants

A Nigerian living in Ghana has been speaking to some Ghanaian landlords to find out the reason

Some of the landlords told him the Nigerians house too many people in the rented property, putting pressure on amenities

A Nigerian man living in Ghana has revealed some of the reasons why most Ghanaian landlords refuse to rent their properties to Nigerians.

In a TikTok video, the man said he gathered the information from some Ghanaian landlords he spoke to.

The man, with the TikTok handle @actor_ud_official, said it is no longer a secret that landlords in Ghana do not like to rent their houses to Nigerians, and they have reasons for that.

He said the Ghanaian landlords he spoke to answered that when they rent their property to one Nigerian before they realise, in a few days, there are several people occupying the place, putting pressure on all the amenities in the house.

They added that when female Nigerians rent their properties, they turn it into a brothel. Meanwhile, the house was not meant for that. Some Nigerian men also start engaging in cyber crimes and constantly make noise, which their Ghanaian landlords and neighbours do not welcome.

There are good Nigerians

@actor_ud_official was quick to add that even though some Nigerians tarnish the country's image, there are also good people.

He pleaded with Ghanaian landlords to rent their properties to good Nigerians instead of bundling all of them as bad humans.

"If they come, ask them questions to know what they do for a living. To know their ins and outs before renting your house to them. If they do not have any proper job, don't rent your house to them."

The video had received 418,000 views and several reactions at the time of publishing this story. Below are some of the comments:

@bestie said:

We have one Nigerian in our house and he is very very good

@Ashikele wrote:

Here in UK I know one Nigerian egent call Oga he don’t want to give any house to his own Nigerians but rather give Ghanaians

@benrakepretty15 said:

I have been living in my compound for 4 years my landlord love me die .. he don’t joke with me at all

@Livingstone Simons Agbanyo wrote:

You are one of the good ones and I like your content keep up the good work

@opulenciaDecor2 said:

Spread the good word bro them dey spoil our name too much

@skyvicson7 wrote:

I’m Ghanaian, many of Nigerian are my friends and they are very good people, besides I love them. Indeed we’re all one from one creation ♥️♥️♥️

@dennisdanquah755 said:

The hardest truth exposed much love bro keep up the good work

@AtiokorBanel wrote:

Hmmm,some dey my area here ooo.Two guys came in for the rent but for now they’re more than 15 people in the room

@Is Love said:

I’m been in Ghana for 9 years now, no problem I live alone

@FreshCriz wrote:

Yes, one person will come and rent, later u see 7 people living in. All sort of CYBER CRIMES in the house. It’s very bad.

Ghanaian landlords charge Nigerians twice the rent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man on social media ranted about why Ghanaian landlords request double-priced rent from Nigerians.

In a TikTok video, @kofi_khaveli asked if it was because Nigerians often did not take good care of apartments or because they were thought to be wealthier than Ghanaians and could thus afford the high rent price.

This according to him is worrying since the original rent is already high and several people have been complaining.

