The senior brother of the late Christian Atsu has finally gone public as to why the partner of the former Newcastle United player is not in Ghana

The brother said the family had asked Marie-Claire Rupio to stay with the kids and show up at the funeral to bid a final farewell to her lover

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed their heartfelt condolence to the family of the late Christian Atsu over the loss

The family of Christian Atsu has given an update on the burial arrangement of the former Newcastle and Black Stars player.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Dan Kweku Yeboah TV, the senior brother of Christian Atsu, who gave his name as Abraham, stated that the wife of his late brother will not be attending the one-week observance.

Senior brother of Christian Atsu says the family asked Marie-Claire Rupio not to attend the one-week observance Photo credit: @Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV/YouTube @Kwarms_/ Twitter

He revealed the family thought it wise to allow Marie Claire-Rupio and the kids to come to Ghana to bid farewell to her partner during the funeral.

“We have asked her to relax and join us with the kids when it is time for the funeral”

He, however, added the wife of the late brother is always in touch with them wanting to know how things are going.

"For Atsu's wife we are always in touch with her, she calls every morning to find out how things are going.

Abraham also stated that the kids of Christian Atsu would be given local names so they can easily be identified as Ghanaians and members of the Twassam family anywhere they go.

Ghanaians react to the video of Christian Atsu's brother

Netizens who reacted to the video sympathized with the family on their loss

Atsu's wife shares photo of 1st Son winning football cup

Earlier YEN.com.gh revealed that Marie-Claire Rupio, the gorgeous wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has shared a photo of her son, Joshua Atsupie, with a trophy similar in design to the FIFA World Cup.

The young budding footballer plays for the Under 9 division of the football club called Team Gosforth.

