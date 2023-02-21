A former Dome Faase M/A Basic School pupil in the Greater Accra Region needs financial assistance to further his education

Angmortey Jonathan obtained an aggregate seven in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

The orphan gained admittance into the Accra Academy Senior High School, but he needs assistance to cater for his needs

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Angmortey Jonathan, a former Dome Faase M/A Basic School pupil in the Greater Accra Region, needs financial assistance to further his education.

The boy has been admitted into the Accra Academy Senior High School after he achieved an aggregate seven in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

However, due to financial constraints, his dream of attaining an SHS education hangs in the balance.

BECE boy with aggregate 7 needs financial aid to attend Accra Academy. Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/@RachelAnkomahRL (Twitter).

Source: Getty Images

Angmortey Jonathan appeals for help

In a letter issued on February 18, Jonathan's alma mater appealed to the public to contribute to the boy's education.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''He is an orphan under the care of his uncle, who cannot afford to send him to senior high school. We would be much grateful if you could assist him financially to further his education,'' portions of the letter said.

Ghanaian social media user Rachel Ankomah (@RachelAnkomahRL) also shared the letter and the boy's results on Twitter, which garnered reactions.

"Dear fellow Ghanaians, I now pray for your benevolent and philanthropic heart. Angmortey Jonathan is a former public school candidate who has excelled in the 2022 BECE.

"His dream to further his education is in limbo as there's no parent nor relative to cater for," she said.

Netizens react to Rachel's appeal for help

@Dan_Laad_Guda commented:

I see such posts, like how I mean how religion has failed this country. Such a person's parent should be able to walk into a Church or a Mosque and quickly come out with a fully funded scholarship.

@KusioKwadwo said:

Eiii. Even with Free SHS, people still need financial support. Yehowa.

@RachelAnkomahRL replied:

Free SHS doesn't cover transportation, chop money, food, etc.

@Saved_kid commented:

I just posted it on our Accra Academy old boys association platform.

@pekay00 said:

My dear, remember we are in a country with no pity leaders. Imagine he's outside Africa.

See the post below:

2022 BECE: Obuasi girl emerges Overall Best Female Student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a student from Ghana won the title of Overall Best Female Graduating Candidate in the Ashanti Region of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Benedicta Saaman placed second in the 2022 National Inter-Mines Essay Competition on Health and Safety.

According to The Asante Nation on Twitter, she will be awarded a presidential academic achievement award for being the top female student in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh