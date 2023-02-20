A 2017 contestant of St Thomas Acquinas at NSMQ has been employed at the famous tech company, Apple

Christopher Anamalia, as the gentleman is called, finished his first and second degrees at Ashesi University and Arizona State University respectfully

According to the mom of Christopher, his employment has lifted the financial status of the entire family

Christopher Anamalia, of the representatives of St Thomas Acquinas at the National Science and Maths Quiz for the year 2017, has been employed as an electrical engineer by the world renowned Apple.

This came right after he completed his master's degree at the Arizona State University when he graduated from Ashesi University on full scholarship in Ghana.

In a short documentary that was done by Ashesi University on Christopher's story, his mother could not hide her joy when she recounted all the stages of her son's journey.

Christopher Anamalia at NSMQ and Apple Photo credit: Ashesi University

Source: Youtube

She also added that, the recruitment of her son at Apple has greatly lifted the financial status of her family, as things are much better than they used to be for them.

Ghanaians celebrate the NSMQ star's employment at Apple

Below were some comments that Ghanaians shared after Ashesi University shared the story on their official Twitter handle.

@Kwasi_1234 mentioned:

Charley if u have the money tak ur child to a better school n u will surely reap one day by the grace of God…

@aaron_owusu_T indicated:

This guy !!!!! Gave me chills in 2017 , brilliant stuff from this lad.

@iamdreamchaserr said:

I am a graduate of UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST. But I have so much respect for Ashesi, University of The Future Charley

See the video below:

