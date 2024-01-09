In London, Ghanaian preacher Eben Ablorh faced open harassment from two women who made advances during his sermon.

In a viral video, Eben, visibly uncomfortable, attempted to flee, stating he had a better situation at home

Onlookers recorded the incident, urging restraint, leading to a heated argument when passersby intervened

A video capturing an unsettling incident has surfaced, revealing the harassment faced by Ghanaian preacher Eben Ablorh during a public sermon in London, UK.

In the footage, Eben, holding a microphone and delivering his sermon, is unexpectedly confronted by two white women who make explicit advances towards him.

The video on X showed the preacher, visibly uncomfortable, frantically attempting to distance himself from the women, stating,

"I don't want it; I have a better one at home...hallelujah."

Despite his apparent discomfort, the women persisted in their suggestive movements, invading Eben's personal space. Onlookers recorded the scene, urging restraint and documenting the inappropriate behaviour.

The person recording the incident encouraged others to document the harassment, emphasizing the need to expose what transpired.

As the situation intensified, passersby intervened, telling the women to cease their actions. This intervention triggered a heated argument, with one of the women taking offence at being told to stop.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from social media users on the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Read them below:

@gadonpapa1 said:

Pastor forget preaching and sue them fast

@AYEdmund1 wrote:

I’m sure the pastor give his home address to them he’ll chop them

@enordeyground said:

Anka ey3 mi anka ma bor jack simple simple

@Akosuah_T1 wrote:

What are the authorities doing about it? If the situation was turned like you go see hm.

@NahManuelll said:

Chale... She'll get away with it. Let's flip it and see what will happen to the MoG.

@KennethAfrifa2 wrote:

If it’s was to be a lady been harassed this way by now he’ll have been in jail

@Cliffbrown121 said:

Now the devil has to come face to face. They ain’t fear hoooo

