A smart little Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after begging a man for money on the road

In a video shared on TikTok, the little girl was spotted running after a man and appealing for money using slangs

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding the girl over her smartness

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A little girl has earned accolades from netizens after showing off her smartness on the road.

The child beggar spotted a man whom she felt was rich enough to bless her with cash, and she decided to approach him.

Little girl begs with slangs Photo Credit: @mr_iyfe

Source: UGC

She rushed after him and used slangs to hype him and appeal for funds from him. The young man who was shocked over her perfect use of slangs brought out his phone to record the moment.

"Senior man change am for your smallie na. Abeg. Your face show your shoe shine", she pleaded.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@gideonpanda1 said:

"Abeg make we contribute money take carry this girl go hyping school."

@patninnian stated:

"These children eeh, na so one tell me say aunty God use two days create you,see nose, see skin colour, see your fine wig. Omo baby girl finish."

@potepitakwa26 reacted:

"This same girl once gave me money when I told I I don't have money and am hungry, then she gave me 100 Naira so I gave her all the money with me."

@iykeumeh8 commented:

"Modeling agency should rescue him from the street the boy have a perfect looks with good vibe."

@ekekaycee reacted:

"I was feeling her vibes, Immediately I heard 5 naira or 10naira I became emotional."

@ejeomdglian added:

"This is what our leaders has turn our children into, I feel like crying because she has been deprive of her future, God help us all."

@kosiso429 commented:

"I swear they sabi hype naso one girl hype me one day say aunty wey sabi twerk, aunty wey go born triplet come still get good heart she really finish me."

Watch the video below:

Lady turns street beggar in UK

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Adetemi has gone on TikTok to release a lengthy video to document her struggle to survive in the UK.

Making a video of herself sitting in a public place, she said that not all the people abroad are living a good life like many believe. Adetemi, in the Yoruba language, said that she is out to beg, hoping that she would see someone to offer her a job that she can do.

In her words: "I'm trying to beg for money to survive. I have not been able to get a job up till now.... Where I am begging now, it is possible I see somebody that could link me up with a job... I've submitted CVs already to the appropriate places...."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng