Kofi Nyarko, a young Ghanaian man recently began selling kenkey after having a dream

He was moved from Asante Bekwai to Tema by a man who promised to support him but ended up leaving him to his fate

The young man's hope is to save enough money from selling kenkey to establish his own washing bay

A Ghanaian man by the name of Kofi Nyarko, known by many as Kofi Kenkey has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opens up about how he got started in selling fante kenkey.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Kofi sharing that he had the idea to start selling kenkey after having a dream one day where he saw himself carrying a ball fall of kenkey in his head. When he woke, the young man believed that he was being directed by God to start a kenkey business.

Kofi Nyarko in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

Kofi recounted that the dream came after he was brought to Tema from Asante Bekwai by a man who promised to give him a good life in the city but he was betrayed by the man and was forced to figure things out by himself.

According to Kofi, he goes for the balls of kenkey to sell from a woman who supplies it to him and others.

He revealed that he picks up 400 pieces a day to sell and makes Ghc800 in sales everyday.

Out of the Ghc800, his profit is Ghc100 and Ghc700 goes to the supplier.

The driven young man shared that the dream is to someday own his own washing bay with the money he has been making from hawking.

Kofi Kenkey shared more about his life story in the video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh