Another round of heavy downpours hit the capital city of Ghana on June 15, 2022, and flooded different communities

In a video that is going viral, a group of young men was trying to move to a different location through the flood but it did not end well

The video has since been heaping massive reactions online with many asking when Accra will stop getting flooded

Accra, Ghana. Floods have disturbed livelihoods in Accra once again following a heavy downpour that hit the capital city of Ghana on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Social media users have been sharing updates from their respective locations, particularly on Twitter but one specifically has gathered a lot of reactions.

The footage that is reported by a user named Ajvb Sooja to have been taken in Kaneshie, near the popular market, showed a group of young men being carried in a tricycle better known in common parlance as aboboyaa.

In an attempt to cross the flood to the other side, the tricycle ended up in a ditch and toppled over, ejecting everyone on board into the dirty overflowing water.

The only good part about the video was the fact that although the aboboyaa had a minor accident, everyone on board appeared to be perfectly fine as they all walked out to safety.

At the time of this publication, the video had already been seen by 13,000 social media users who are following updates on the heavy Wednesday flood on social media from different parts of the country.

Watch the video below

