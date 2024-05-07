A video of a Ghanaian man based in Dubai lamenting over life abroad has popped up on social media

In the viral video, the young man expressed regret over his decision to relocate abroad and said he wanted to come back home

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with him while others were sceptical about his claim

A Ghanaian man, who recently relocated abroad, has expressed regret over his decision.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man said he could no longer cope with life abroad and expressed his desire to return home.

While interacting with a content creator, the Ghanaian man explained that he abandoned his job as a driver in Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad. However, his expectations have not been met since he relocated.

"Things are not going well for me in Dubai. Ghana is better than Dubai because in Ghana, I will not go through any stress. In Ghana, I have my own handiwork. I'm a bus driver, but here, I need to go to the driving school before I can get a job in my field of work," he said.

"And the money that one would use to attend driving school can even buy a car in Ghana,. So for me, Ghana is better than Dubai," he added.

Another thing the Ghanaian man living in Dubai lamented over was the lack of preferred dishes in Dubai. He indicated that he's homesick because he doesn't get the kind of food (local dishes) he wishes to eat in Dubai. He thus stated that if given the chance, he wouldn't hesitate to return to Ghana.

"There's no Banku, Fufu or Jollof here," he said.

Netizens divided over video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. While some were sceptical of his comment, others sympathised with him.

@N. K. Aning wrote:

"Not everyone gets greener pastures."

@BestTechGh wrote:

"Interesting."

@LinarhBae wrote:

"Hmm."

@nana_nsiah1 wrote:

"He needs prayers cos bayie ah Ɛwɔ ne fie so papapapa."

@Jonas Kpodo wrote:

"Go and work to better your life and that of your future; you are talking about banku and fufu...Goat. Use the money and come and buy the car here, If you think it's still the way you left it, you will buy the car, and we will see which money you will use for fuel."

