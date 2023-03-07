A young lady put a big smile on the face of a hawker and rewarded him for his patience and good character

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady pretended as if she was on a call as she wasted his time

After some seconds, the lady bought all his wares as she surprised him with a massive one-stop sale

A young lady (@milkey655) has made an emotional video of a hawker she saw on the street who was trying to help his family.

In the clip, the lady stopped the boy. As he was about to attend to her, she brought out her phone and acted as if she was on a call for several seconds.

The boy was so happy when she bought all his wares. Photo source: @milkey655

Lady rewards hawker

Despite the lady delaying him, the boy patiently waited for her to be done. To reward him, she bought all the liquid soap he was hawking.

The kid was overjoyed that she had just saved him from the stress of hawking around to get the wares sold. As the lady was leaving, he ran up to her and hugged her.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

WAJA BOY MUSIC said:

"If there is a way I can reach him dear pls let me know I want to assist him so he can atleast go to school if he is he should start a better business."

Sasha said:

"I love how he ran to hug you he's grateful."

sholly020 said:

"He was so happy that he forgot part of his “Osuka”, I mean that Head thing."

Eat_with_licia said:

"I started crying when the boy knelt down."

creamy Queen said:

"What is making me cry now, God bless you dear."

