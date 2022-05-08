Top Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa has opened up about visiting her mother's grave on Mother's Day'

In a video, the young lady revealed that upon arrival, all attempts to locate her mother's grave proved futile

She shared that it has been 17 years since she lost the woman who birthed her and she would never replace her

Well Known Ghanaian top TikToker popularly known as Asantewaa has made many on social media emotional after taking to her page to open up about how Mother's Day was for her.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh had her sharing that she decided to go visit her mother's grave to leave some bouquet there for Mother's Day celebration but unfortunately, the grave could not be found.

Emotional Asantewaa in Photos Photo credit: _asantewaaaa/Instagram, TikTok

Source: Instagram

The sad lady revealed that it has been 17 years since she lost her mother and it still has not been easy.

The TikToker had a lot of netizens taking to the comments section and praying for strength for her. The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 150,000 views with 20,000 likes and over 890 comments.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh below;

@thereal_adwoa commented:

May her soul keep resting in blossom peace

@owurakwadwo replied:

For the effort put in alone. Mummy smiles down on you from heaven. It is well

@cutic2ab wrote:

sorry to hear that dear. at least your own you that she's no more. hmmm..buh us for me I don't even know her. if she's a live or dead

From @sictaakos_mellody_97:

Awwww mummy is in heaven watching over and proud of you

@akuamakala said:

I visit my mom to at the cemetery today is just 3 months now I pray God should bless me so I can build it without losing it

Watch the full video linked below;

