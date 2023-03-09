A Ghanaian woman currently resident in Germany has discussed in detail how Germany as a country treats the well-being of its citizens as a top priority

In an interview with Zionfelix, Abigail Frimpong said she benefits from a number of allowances just because she is a woman with kids in the country

Social media users who reacted to the video thanked her for speaking on the benefits of living in Germany

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has revealed how the system in Germany has been well-structured with the needs of the citizens at the centre of its decision-making.

Abigail Frimpong, who relocated to Germany 14 years ago to live with her husband, in an interview with Zionfelix on his YouTube Channel, gave a breakdown of how social benefits tend to play a crucial role in supporting the citizenry.

Ghanaian woman talks about social benefits that come with living in Germany Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube @Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Using herself as an example, the mother of five said the government gives her an allowance for the upbringing of her five kids, which is 1000 euros, equivalent to 13,000 cedis.

She also added that the father of the five kids also pays child support on a monthly basis which is 1700 euros, equivalent to 22,000 cedis.

Quizzed why the German government does all these things, Abigail opined that the main goal is to ensure that the children will grow to become useful citizens who contribute to the development of the country.

The single mother said she doesn’t let the allowance and social benefits get her swollen-headed as she works hard to ensure that she is able to provide for the needs of her family.

Ghanaians share their opinions on the video of Abigail Frimpong

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed amazement at how supportive the German government is when it comes to helping its citizens.

Others also clarified that these benefits only apply to people who have legal documentation to live in the country

Maraaba:

The 2700 is not just free money, it pays rent and other utilities as well as the children's needs. So at the end of the day, there is not much left.

Gifty Grimmelikhuisen:

Many years someone asked me about the social system and benefits i explained everything to her , she later left her husband and went in the system that''s here in holland

Mavy's Lifestyle:

I think is because she is a single mother that's why she get lots of benefits. For the kids money everyone has right to it but there are some benefits if u ain't a single mother with low income you won't qualify.

kwame Boahene:

What many do not realize is there is no free money.When you get older,you may not have a pension.The govt is raising taxpayers,not providing a free ride!

