A Ghanaian man living abroad has broken his silence on why he opted to travel to the United Kingdom

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the young soldier admitted to making more money in Ghana as compared to what he currently earns now in the UK

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for travelling with others urging him to keep on working hard

A Ghanaian man working as a soldier in the British Army has confessed that he was financially stable while living in Ghana

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Justice Koduah, who joined the UK Army last year, admitted that one disadvantage on his part regarding life in the UK is that he doesn’t make enough money compared to when he was in Ghana.

Ghanaian man says he made more from his business in Ghana than moving to work as a soldier in the UK Photo credit: SVTV Africa/ YouTube @Steve Reigate/Getty Images

Justice recalled that back in Ghana, his animal farm was fetching him a lot of money.

He also owned a taxi and tricycle, which were given to pay people on a work-and-pay basis.

“In Ghana, I admit, I had money, I was a businessman and in 6 months I could generate GH₵‎200,000 from my business. Here in the UK that money is around £20,000 and I can't make that money in 6 months so for me that is the disadvantage of coming to the UK.

Quizzed why he opted to travel if he was living a life of comfort, Justice said he was thinking of his family and the future.

He opined that by coming to the UK he is preparing the grounds for his children and family to enjoy a better life one day.

Netizens react to the video of the Ghanaian man in UK army

Social media users who reacted to the video commended Justice for being a visionary and also thinking about his family.

Gideon Boot:

A typical Ashanti man....wishing you well in all your endeavors

Edward Assamoah Cobbiah:

First time I have seen someone being appreciative. Will let Kofi kyere know. To be honest I didn't expect this guy to finish the training bcos he was too small when I met him at kyere's place

NANA KOJO NYARKO:

Solid guy More Grace for the journey ahead.

Walker Anas:

God bless this guy. He is so open-minded. Everything he said is true

