The one-week observance of James Lutterodt, the 19-year-old who played a vital role in Keta Senior High School's historic NSMQ achievement, was solemnly held

Former schoolmates, Vandals from the University of Ghana, and others gathered to pay their respects to the grieving family, dressed in red and black mourning attire

James passed away on July 3, 2023, after a brief illness at a specialized hospital in Tema

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The one-week observance of the late James Lutterodt, the remarkable 19-year-old who contributed to Keta Senior High School's historic feat in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), was solemnly held.

The event drew the attendance of his former schoolmates and colleagues from the University of Ghana Commonwealth Hall (Vandals), among others, who gathered to pay their respects to the grieving family.

Dressed in mourning attire of red and black, the mourners gathered at the event grounds on Saturday, July 22, 2023, reflecting a somber mood as they remembered the bright young talent.

Sad scenes from the one-week observance of James Lutterodt Photo credit: adomonline

Source: UGC

James Lutterodt's untimely demise occurred on July 3, 2023, following a brief illness that led to his admission to a specialized hospital in Tema.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As the community mourns the loss of a promising individual, his contributions to Keta Senior High School's momentous achievement in the NSMQ continue to be remembered by those who knew him.

The one-week observance was an opportunity for friends, schoolmates, and loved ones to come together and commemorate the life of a talented young man who left a lasting impact on those around him.

Watch the video below:

James Lutterodt: Brother 'curses' person behind death of Ketasco NSMQ star

Meanwhile, James Lutterodt's tragic passing has been lamented by Eric, a young guy claiming to be his brother. James Lutterodt was a past National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant.

Eric claimed on Facebook that until the person guilty for his death is brought to justice, his late brother's spirit would not be at peace.

Francisca Lamini makes another emotional post about the demise of the NSMQ Star

In another report, Francisca Lamini, a former student of Keta Senior High Technical School, is still mourning James' passing.

In a recent Instagram post, the Harvard University student recounted some special moments she had with the 19-year-old University of Ghana student.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh