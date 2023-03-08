Prince, a gentleman from Ghana who travelled to Germany, has revealed he takes more salary than most professionals in his home country

He revealed this to ZionFelix when the blogger travelled to Germany and caught up with Prince

The young man added that his job takes only 5 hours to do daily, and he takes home GH¢30,000 monthly

A young Ghanaian man who works as a cleaner in Germany says he is happy with his job in the European country, as he is making 30,000 Cedis every month.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on his new channel, the gentleman who identified himself simply as Prince revealed that he works five hours a day, and it is not a difficult task for him.

He then showed the popular Ghanaian blogger how he goes about his daily duty with a practical demonstration, adding that he is proud to be a cleaner, giving the benefits he gets.

Prince speaking to ZionFelix Photo credit: ZionFelix TV

Source: Youtube

The interview got tons of Ghanaians stirred up as a lot of them let out their thoughts in the comment section.

Papa Gh stated:

Bro I like some of your interviews but stop throwing dust to Ghanaians. Ask him after tax how much does he recieve in hand after All bills I think that is the most inportant thing. Don't just caption 30,000cedis wai.

Patrick Adjakpley indicated:

am happy for this guy,for me I will not give this interview to him to know how much am earning because not all his family members are happy for him be wise man

Nana Boateng commented:

I always say traveling abroad can change yur entire life yu spend in Ghana so many years.God bless our hustling

