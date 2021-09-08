Dr Daniel McKorley appears to have purchased himself a private jet, as a video of an airplane with his name on it has surfaced online

The CEO of McDan Group is also a father, husband, and business leader with diverse interests in education, youth development, philanthropy & sports

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the captivating comments Ghanaians shared after watching the video

The Board Chairman of the Ghana International Trade Fair Company, Dr Daniel McKorley, is also the CEO/Chairman at McDan Group of Companies.

A video has been shared online by Prof. E. Kofi Abotsi on his Twitter handle, @ProfAbotsi, with a congratulatory message from the professor to the famous Ghanaian entrepreneur.

The footage shared shows McDan's name printed largely on the airline with @ProfAbotsi's caption, "Congrats @McDan! Higher glories!"

Dr. Daniel McKorley: Video of Airplane with Trade Fair Board Chairman McDan's name on it Surfaces Credit: @DMckorley; @ProfAbotsi

Source: Twitter

This has given many people the clue that the businessman had just acquired himself a private jet, which is rare even among the wealthiest Ghanaian icons.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What Ghanaians are saying

The video has generated a number of reactions on social media as the viewers have seized the opportunity to express their thoughts on McDan's success.

@kofiofei1 replying to @ProfAbotsi said this will soon become normal.

He's set the pace, others will follow, and very soon it will be normality in GH.

Jerome Desmond opined that politics was a key player in the success story:

McDan board chairman of trade fair unless you are politically connected laa

@GanyoBi__ replied Jerome saying:

Is he not competent enough to be on the board? Secondly, he is a native of LA where TF is located and he has done a lot for this people Soo allow

The CEO/Chairman at McDan Group is also a father, husband, and business leader with diverse interests in education, youth development, philanthropy & sports.

Watch the video below

McDan advises individuals to help others through tangible actions

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh reported, Dr. Daniel McKorley, recently took to social media to admonish individuals to move from helping out people through posts on social media to taking meaningful actions.

In his post, he said that social media timelines are always filled with beautifully crafted posts with good intentions about things that can be done to make our communities better.

In as much as it is a step in the right direction, the Ghanaian CEO pleaded with such individuals to do more than that.

Source: Yen.com.gh