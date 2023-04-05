A cute lady has proven that it is to still possible to become a soldier and still make time to have fun

In a TikTok video, the female soldier showed some amazing dance moves as she jammed to a popular tune with energy

Netizens who reacted to the viral video commended the young for her dance moves

A pretty young lady in the United States Army has proven that she is a good dancer after a video of her jamming to D Jay's Morning Stress banger went viral.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady who was filmed wearing her military uniform and standing outside displayed dazzling moves as she danced with speed and energy in sync with the fast tempo beat.

The hand and leg movements of the pretty soldier, coupled with how she wiggled her waist, sought to suggest that she had been rehearsing for some time now.

The video, which was captioned, "Life isn’t easy, sometimes try dey happy yourself small", had raked in over 1000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the dance moves of the pretty solider

Social media users who responded to the video gushed over the nice dance moves of the pretty soldier, with many commending her.

isaacsackie595 sackie said:

Amazing Dance

bokandee1 added:

you've just erned a follower baby Ella pllz do soso dance for me

Sampson Osei-Owusu intimated:

Soja be flexible small

sweet Ella concluded:

Show them

