A young girl and her mother have left netizens in awe after a video of them displaying some nice dance moves went viral

The video was accompanied by a caption where the mom explained how some family members and friends rejected her because she got pregnant out of wedlock

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the mom and the child for having such a nice rapport

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her and her teenage daughter having a fun time went viral.

The video sighed by YEN.com.gh showed the curvy mother and her daughter standing in the compound of their house jamming to one of the trending TikTok songs.

The duo who appeared to have practised their moves for some time now danced in sync with the fast tempo beat.

The mother in the caption of the video recalled how some family members and friends abandoned her simply because she got pregnant some years ago.

The caption added that with time her daughter has grown beautifully and now she considers her a friend and family.

Ghanaians react to the dance moves by the mom and her daughter

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 20,000 likes and 140 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young lady for building a strong bond with her pretty daughter.

akosuakitty8

is part of life, sometimes we have to fight to get wht we want, may the good Lord see ur through

Deportee replied:

Proud of you girl you’re strong.

Misbold concluded:

Pls ooo I come in peace who is the mum and who is the daughter

