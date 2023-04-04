Social media has gone agog after a nice video of a lady working as a coconut seller popped up

In the video, the lady showed great strength as she peeled the coconut husk with ease

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for working very hard to earn a living

A beautiful young Ghanaian woman has shown that she is industrious after a video of her selling coconut on the streets went viral.

In the TikTok video, the young lady was spotted peeling coconut husks for some customers.

Young lady who works as a coconut seller amazes customers with her skills Photo credit: @yaa.pokuaa51/TikTok

As she performed her duty, the male customers kept showering her with praise, particularly for how she worked with dedication and diligence.

Knowing very well that selling coconut is a male-dominated job, one of the customers said that the lady has proven that indeed people who are serious about finding work to do have no excuse.

The other customer added that the type of job the lady is doing is demanding, however, the financial rewards are good.

At the time of writing the report, the 3-minute 52-second video had raked in over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend the female coconut seller

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady with many urging her to keep up the good work.

princeosei88 said:

Wow, beautiful and hard working lady,keep up the good work

Titus replied:

may God bless you your hustle

containermony405 added:

God bless your hustle dearest

IAMFUTUREHENDRIX indicated:

God bless you sis, keep working hard sis.

Nurse who sells Gob3 part-time

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' has been granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

