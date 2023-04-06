A statistics student made a video to show how she and her mates failed their test woefully, with the highest mark being 2 over 30

Showing the scripts while a lecture was ongoing, many people said there was a pattern in how the students failed

Among the thousands who reacted to her video were those who spoke about how stats as a course is tough

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A short video of a lady (@itsjustsadia) in a lecture hall showing people the test scripts of her fellow statistics students has stirred massive reactions.

In the video, the lady gestured towards the camera to film the marked scripts on her desk. The papers had different matric numbers to show that they belonged to different students.

The highest score among the scripts was 02/30. Photo source: @itsjustsadia

Source: UGC

Students fail the stats test

The highest score among the papers was 02 out of 30 marks. Most of the students scored 0. As she filmed, the class she was in went on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who could relate to her video said statistics as a course is challenging. They shared their experiences in her comment section.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 75,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

@mr_manhimself said:

"Reminded me of my classmate in kenya, the teacher told him even if we boiled a calculator and gave him the soup, he would still fail in math."

@user3549786131542 said:

"My sister did statistics and came out with first class from KU. I respect sis."

@_Ty said:

"That's lowkey stats students results everywhere.... had first-hand experience!"

@MilleyW said:

"The zeros look beautiful though work of art."

@Addytop said:

"Statistics was hard man I scored a C en nearly pulled out all my hair with that class there is a God."

@Cintah Kare said:

"My sister is a genius. came out with a strong second upper."

@petzi said:

"This is so me in statistics right now gwad i need help."

@PASCHAL A. O. said:

"I love your transparency."

@J a y :game_die said:

"In case you were wondering she also got a zero; hers was the first paper."

Lecturer dances in class

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok video recorded inside a classroom shows a female lecturer dancing to entertain her students.

The good-looking lecturer was moving around the hall to interact with students when she broke into a nice dance, an act which was cheered by her students.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng