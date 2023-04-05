A video posted on social media by TikTok user Abimbola of her daughter and herself has the internet puzzled

Their stunning beauty has made it difficult for some online users to figure out which one is the mom

People were more interested in figuring out who was who rather than the dance routine the duo had rehearsed many times to do

Beautiful mum and daughter dance to TikTok sound. Images:@hrhabibmbola/TikTok

A mother and daughter TikTok video of them dancing has been trending, not for their routine but for who is who.

The post was shared by make-up artist Abimbola who resides in the United Kingdom and often does challenges with her child.

The video has over 600 000 views and over 63 000 likes as the duo celebrated their dance routine and shared a bond.

Mother and daughter dressed to kill

The mother has been praised for her appearance and ageing like fine wine. The pair dressed to kill in black outfits fitting their body like a glove.

She said:

"It took me one week to learn this dance and I still got it wrong."

Watch the video below:

Peeps are impressed by flawless mother and beautiful daughter

People across the globe were shocked when they stumbled on the pair dancing. Many were demanding answers on who was who. While others wanted to know what the mother's secret was to stay so fit.

Here are some of the comments:

@Chioma said:

"I just want to look like her mom when I’m in my 40s."

@Imzz said :

"Soo is anyone going to tell me who the mum is?"

@Shabz commented:

"I really can’t work out what one mum is. Please mum reveal yourself."

@Brows by Zee said :

"I'm sorry who’s the mom? That’s all we care about."

@Misunderstood commented:

"Girl, you are so blessed to have mum by your side. I wish."

@silence6 said:

"The mom in the front I can tell because of the facial expressions she gives a motherly look"

@Victoria said:

"Hey beautiful ladies you look like twins"

Beautiful 27-year-old Ghanaian mother wows many on social media

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian young lady recently attracted a lot of netizens from social media users after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16-year-old.

