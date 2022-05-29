An anonymous Ghanaian lady has narrated how she always 'shares' her period pains with her boyfriend

According to the lady, she does not stay together with the young man but he never gets spared whenever she's bleeding

Some Ghanaians have tried to explain the phenomenon, with a few of them suggesting that it is normal

A young Ghanaian lady who wrote anonymously has revealed a rather strange observation that happens whenever she is on her period.

According to the narrator in a short letter to famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame, she and the gentleman do not live together but for some reason, he always falls ill whenever she is having her 'time of the month'.

In her own words:

Aunt Abena is it normal for my boyfriend to fall sick whenever I am in my period? And is there a way to end it? I really need advice. Even though we do not live together, he always falls sick when I am in my period. He feels nauseous and weak. This is not the first, second or third time. Is this normal?‍♀️

What are Ghanaians saying about this?

Many were the thoughts shared in the comment section of the rather interesting narration but few were the interesting ones gathered by YEN.com.gh

Kosivi Kosi Agyimanku, for instance, commented:

Is he a ritualist to hate what God has designed? Madam, are you sure you can live with this guy and how sure do you know this guy? Is he real? Please, investigate him well and find out why he would hate you just because you are menstruating. There’s something you are yet to discover. Try hard!

Queen Dede Tetteh said it's the sign of true love

It nothing strange buh normal...I had same with my husband,by den koraa na we were in a relationship.... even after marriage n I got pregnant,he found it difficult eating certain food(not he didn't like it buh his taste for it went off until after I gave birth ...that's d power of true love

Deborah Dufie Atuahene indicated:

Then he will suffer when u get pregnant paa oo. I heard there are some men like that. They suffer the symptoms of pregnancy for their partners

Ghanaian Young Lady Shares How Her Boyfriend Gets Her A Care Package Every Menstrual Cycle

In an equally interesting story, a grateful young Ghanaian woman has recently got many talking after taking to social media to share some of the things her boyfriend does for her.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @annnettte_ shared that ever since she started dating her boyfriend, she has been receiving a care package every month for her period.

According to her, just having him by her side going through the pain with her is just enough.

"My boyfriend gives me a care package every month for my period since we started dating but i just want him to be with me and take all the pain away"

