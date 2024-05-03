Mr Tereo Marghuy, father of the Rasta Achimota student has been spotted selling a hair growth product in the market

In a video, Mr Marghuy was captured explaining the efficacy of his product

Netizens enquired more about the product with some commending his entrepreneurial mindset

The Father of Tyrone Marghuy has ventured into a new line of business, selling hair products.

Mr Tereo Marghuy was spotted advertising a hair growth cream, branded Powerstroke, to his online community.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Marghuy said his hair products are in different sizes and prices, rating from GH₵35.00 to GH₵60.00.

The video was shared by edithakuba1 and has reached more than 900 people online.

"I will recommend the concentrated one, because that one is like a double of the normal one. The oil one and condititioner is on the way coming, bt you know when you rpoduce something, you first have to use it yourself to see how it's working beofre you bring it out," he said.

Reaction to the video

Some of the reactions to the video have been compiled below.

Sweetie Bilson commented:

"people should be careful when buying online."

Osei also commented:

"Pls how do I get some to buy?"

Efua Domi said:

"Do you do delivery."

mercyowusuansah66 also said:

"well done dear."

Kign's Creed reacted:

"doesnt he has beard grower??"

Father of Tyron Marghuy reveals son’s crude behaviour and assault in viral video

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh, the Father of Tyron Marghuy of the Achimota School admission saga has accused the boy of inflicting deep wounds on his hands

Tereo Marghuy has posted a video claiming that his son has been disobedient for many years and constantly attacks him at the slightest provocation.

He revealed that he did not want to pursue the case and eventually got his son the Achimota school admission because of his crude behaviour.

This is what Tyron has done to my hands, he spoilt his sister’s tablet this morning. He had an argument with his sister and I went over to ask him why and he just unplugged his laptop and walked over me and that’s what he has been doing all these years”, Teero reportedly said.

