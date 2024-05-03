Reporters Without Borders without borders has released the 2024 World Press Freedom Index

Ghana is now ranked 50 out of 180 after coming in at 62nd place in 2023. Ghana’s score, however, still places it in the problematic category.

Ghana scored 67.71 in 2024, an improvement from 65.93 in 2023.

Regarded as one of Africa’s most democratic countries, Ghana has a vibrant and pluralistic media environment. However, the creation of media outlets by politicians has given rise to politicised and biased media content.

The World Press Freedom Index aims to compare the freedom level enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories.

The press freedom questionnaire and map are divided into five distinct categories or indicators: political context, legal framework, economic context, sociocultural context, and safety.

Countries with good rankings score 85 - 100 points, countries with satisfactory rankings score 70 - 85 points, countries with problematic ratings score 55 - 70 points, countries with difficult ratings score 40 - 55 points, and countries with very serious ratings score 0 - 40 points.

These rankings come after the premises of Class FM and Class TV was attacked on Thursday, April 25, 2024, under the cover of darkness.

The assailants pelted stones and petrol bombs, according to CCTV footage released of the incident released online.

The General Manager of Class FM, Abena Yiadom, said there was no extensive fire damage from the firebombs.

Recent attacks on the press

During the vetting process for National Democratic Congress aspirants in Odododiodio on October 13, 2023, chaos broke out because some angry NDC supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair.

A journalist with Citi FM was also assaulted during the chaos that erupted during the vetting.

A Citi FM reporter was assaulted by the Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was caught up in violence while counting the ballots.

In general, Ghana's press freedom credentials have taken a significant hit, especially since the killing of Ahmed Suale of the Tiger Eye PI on January 9, 2019.

Investigative journalists like Manasseh Azure and Edward Adeti have also had to seek refuge outside their homes after receiving death threats.

