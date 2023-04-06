The suspension of the MTN zone bundle has angered a lady who has voiced her displeasure over the issue

In a TikTok video, the lady said her friends have gone offline as a result of the temporary unavailability of the data bundle

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions about the concerns of the lady

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has waded into the temporary suspension of the MTN zone bundle, an internet data package introduced by telecommunication giant, MTN.

In a video on TikTok, the lady sounded visibly displeased over the fact that she can not subscribe to the MTN zone bundle and said her friends even have gone offline as a result of that.

Young lady complains over MTN zone bundle in video Photo credit: @serwa324/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her own case, the pretty lady revealed she will not buy any data package once the existing one expires.

She made the revelation while reacting to a comment by one of her followers who lamented over the amount of money she has spent on a data package for just one morning.

“I have subscribed to a 3 cedi internet data package, once it expires I will not buy data again till MTN restores the MTN zone bundle,” she said with a straight face.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video of the lady

The 25-second video of the lady has sparked wide reactions from netizens with many people expressing concerns over why such an affordable internet data package could be suspended without prior notice.

Others also advised her to use other networks.

Mikkyyamps stated:

my own is finished ooo 3cedis is finish oo l am crying

Joseph added:

20 cedis in morning and evening finish ooo

Nurudini123 indicated:

My dear yesterday and dis morning I have done 25 cedis why

Lady calls MTN office to beg MTN Zone bundle

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady decided to call a customer service representative of MTN to seek answers over the suspension of the MTN zone bundle.

In the video on TikTok, the young lady who looked visibly distraught in a conversation with a customer service representative was told that the MTN zone data bundle was temporarily unavailable due to a technical challenge.

Source: YEN.com.gh