A UPSA student was seen raining lashes on another learner who appeared to be much younger

It was reported by many unconfirmed sources that the perpetrator was trying to get back at the younger lady for a wrongful accusation

According to a statement by the university, the perpetrator has been identified and will be brought to book

The University of Professional Studies, Accra, in a statement signed by the Registrar, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright, has responded to the viral video of a lady caning another learner.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, social media, particularly Twitter, was flooded with videos of a student at UPSA raining lashes on another learner who appeared to be much younger.

Rumours that spread along with the video indicated that the younger girl had reportedly accused the older one of lying with lecturers in order to up her grades.

Screenshots of videos from UPSA showing the beating Photo credit: @gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

According to the UPSA statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on the school's official website, the perpetrator has been identified, and it's been confirmed that she is not a regular student.

However, the school mentioned that actions would be taken to ensure she is brought to book and sanity continues to prevail in the school with 20,000 students.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the culprit is in a special non-tertiary programme in preparation for an external professional examination. Upon completion of the investigation, all responsible persons will face the full rigor of sanctions," portions of the statement read.

Ghanaians react to the UPSA beating and the statement by the school

Below are some comments shared by social media users who followed the development.

Python6865 commented:

That girl needs to be expelled after she’s expelled Ghana police must arrest her for adult, if you are an adult go and be an adult bin your house….. folish girl

iam_blessing08 indicated:

But why did she receive the canes? Eeii SHS koraa me ne wo b3twe ankasawill even walk out on you na Uni

UPSA warns male students about stalking ladies on campus

In another update, the administration has cautioned male students at the University of Professional Studies in Accra not to engage in romantic relationships with female students there.

According to a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok account of @voice of KNUST, a middle-aged woman was supposedly warned by a member of the school administration that it is okay for students to date each other on campus.

She was, however, quick to add that in the university, no means no and hence guys who a lady rejects should accept it in good faith and not think of stalking her.

