A Ghanaian woman known as Esther has quit a job as a pharmacist to venture into haulage driving

Esther explained that she had always admired her husband's work as a truck driver, so she asked him to teach her, and he agreed on the condition that she complete her MCA training

Two years into her job as a pharmacist, upon completion of her MCA training, Esther said she decided to resign to become an active truck driver

A Ghanaian woman has quit her seemingly lucrative job to pursue her passion in a predominantly male-dominated field.

The young woman, named Esther, said she left her job as a pharmacist in a government hospital to become a full-time female haulage driver.

DJ Nyame (left) and Esther (right), the female truck driver, pose for a picture beside her truck photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Speaking to DJ Nyame on the SVTV Africa YouTube channel, Esther said she is married to a truck driver and had always admired his work.

Because of this, Esther said she pleaded with her husband to train her in truck driving, which he obliged on condition that she would go to school to further studies.

Esther said after completing her Medical Counter Assistant (MCA) training, she was posted to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for attachment, where she was retained afterwards.

However, because of the strong passion she had for truck driving, Estther said she resigned from the job two years later to follow her passion for truck driving.

"I didn't have an interest in office work and so I resigned from my job to become an active truck driver," she said.

Esther, who is blazing the rail as one of the few female truck drivers in Ghana, said it took her about six months of intensive training by her husband to qualify for her new job.

"I work together with my husband, I'm his spare driver. I take over whenever he is tired and we do the long trips together/ Sometimes he also beocmes the spare driver while I driver the truck," she stated.

She said since she went into truck driving, she had loads of encouragement from people who are inspired by her work.

Esther added that she is now hoping to get her truck to go solo on the road, adding that she preferred heavy-duty trucks.

Esther was praised by Ghanaians online

Esther was praised by some Ghanaians online after they chance on her interview with DJ Nyame.

@agbodzakeygodsway6043 said:

"She's my mate back in school. She's very determined and brave woman. She's always ready to learn new things and have very challenging spirit to do new things."

@hisholiness2010 also said:

I am proud of this lady,she is working on her passion and her love for the job.The resilient, smartness and readiness to work is worth emulating.

@phyliciaavagah1576 commented:

"This my cousin is more than a man oo. She is just a strong lady. if she says ‘Yes I can’ nothing can stop her. Love u sis keep soaring."

Pharmacist quits to follow childhood dream

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a 25-year-old Ghanaian lady called Odamea Amoako has inspired many with her extraordinary story.

Odamea graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2018 and proceeded to practise for a year.

However, she decided to go back to her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer and enrolled at Mountcrest University College.

Source: YEN.com.gh