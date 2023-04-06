A video of a young lady demanding answers from MTN over their internet data packages has caused a stir online

In a TikTok video, the lady appealed to the telco giant to fix whatever challenges they have and get the zone bundle package back running

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the lady in her comments on the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The decision of telecommunication giant, MTN, to suspend a popular internet data package known as the MTN zone bundle has sparked a huge outcry among users of the network, with many calling for it to be reintroduced.

As subscribers of that particular internet data package continue to lament over the move by MTN, a Ghanaian lady decided to tackle the issue head-on as she called the office of the telco giant to seek answers.

Young lady calls MTN office over suspension of MTN Zone bundle Photo credit: @ciya_xx16/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video on TikTok, the young lady who looked visibly distraught in a conversation with a customer service representative was told that the MTN zone internet data package was temporarily unavailable due to a technical challenge.

Although it was explained to her that there were other data packages she could choose from, the lady remained adamant and insisted on the MTN zone bundle, saying it was of importance to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Tomorrow is my birthday and I wanted to browse online very early in the morning, so please have mercy on me and bring back the MTN zone bundle"

She also revealed that the other packages were expensive hence her decision to subscribe to the MTN zone bundle”

“The *138# data package is inadequate and also the *141# is very expensive, I can't spend 10 cedis on data package every day. I haven't eaten this morning”

She concluded her call with a customer service representative by appealing to MTN to address whatever challenge was affecting the zone bundle and get it back as soon as possible.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 27,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the chat by the disgruntled lady

The concerns raised by the lady have generated massive reactions from netizens, with many people also agreeing with her assertion.

elituffseed535 stated:

You’ve just addressed public issue! We are proud of you

@ivymyrolemodel replied:

Thé only happiness in Ghana too is gone

JACK added:

Mtn paa midnight se sen Konadu plse tell them we beg

Man storms MTN office over SIM block

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man was videoed venting at an MTN office, where he caused a scene over his blocked SIM card.

In the clip making the rounds online, the police officer on duty had to apply force to remove the customer from the office.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh