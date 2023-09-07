A video of a pretty Ghanaian bride drawing her husband at their wedding has left many in awe

She did not disappoint the wedding guests as her drawing looked exactly as her husband

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the couple on their union with many praising the lady in particular

A beautiful Ghanaian lady decided to put her skill as an artist on dipslay at her own wedding.

The adorable video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment where the lady decided to please the wedding guests by drawing an amazing sketch of her husband on the spot.

Lady wows guests with amazing draws of husband Photo credit:@keleplux/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Having an attentive look, the ravishing young bride proved what she was capable as she started to draw in the full glare of the public.

After she was done she showcased the beautiful drawing to the wedding guests after which she took to the floor to dance with the groom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gatheed over 40,000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the couple

Ghanaians who watched the video congratulated the couple with some wondering how long the guestes were kept waiting as she drew the sketch.

Serwaa Akoto reacted:

We will be sitting saa for you to draw your husband

@maame_esi commented:

Another challenge you people are throwing for us... What about us.... We can't even scribble not to talk of painting Eiii

Mildy stated:

Ah so will the people go home and come back or they will wait for you to draw your husband . If it's food dea fine but wei paa de33 I can't

Raggae muzik added:

but i don't think you will get time to do this at Pentecost wedding because pastor no go fi get time for it

Artist draws mate

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a bus conductor was stuned by one of his passengers who drew a beautiful sketch of him working.

The TikTok video showed the moment where he begun to draw the bus conductor while he was collecting his transport fares.

After he was done, he handed the beautiful sketch to the mate who was instantly taken aback after seeing it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh