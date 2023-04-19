Two young kids went viral on TikTok for dancing their little hearts out to a popular genre in South Africa

The little cuties delighted viewers as they grooved to a popular TikTok song remixed into a groovy beat

Online users could not stop gushing over the two adorable children who showed off their natural rhythm

A TikTok dance went viral as it featured two sweet kids. The tiny tots were turning up to an amapiano song.

Two kids dance to an amapiano remix, and their moves are similar to the 'Kilimanjaro' dance. Image: TikTok/@lilfreaky5

Source: UGC

The TikTok app is well known for having catchy music. These kids danced to an amapiano remix based on a sound on the app.

Two cute dancers get attention on TikTok

A video of these two children posted by @lilfreaky5 went viral. In the clip, the children were dancing to the TikTok sound. The Kilimanjaro dance challenge inspired their cute moves.

Watch the video below:

Little kids' have TikTok users choosing their fave dancer

Many people thought the little kids were adorable. The little kid with dreadlocks was the favourite and most expressive dancer.

Onka commented:

"It's the one with dreads for me."

user8394433223723 commented:

"Rasta was like ‘hold my beer'."

xhosalyrics commented:

"I'll come back to laugh when my comment reaches 10 reactions."

mnomaq commented:

"Dreadlock dude understood the assignment."

Cindy_makhathini_tango commented:

"Kilimanjaro cubs."

claude_293 commented:

"Dreads boy forever yena."

