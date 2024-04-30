The video of Seidu Rafiwu speaking on the difficulty of becoming a soldier in Ghana has gone viral

In an interview, he explained that he had applied to the Ghana Army countless times and still been refused

Many people who reacted to the video were unhappy that a young man who was passionate about serving his country was not getting the chance to do so

Seidu Rafiwu, the young man who captivated Ghanaians with energy and determination after embarking on a four-day walking marathon from Techiman to Accra, has opened up about his desire to become a soldier.

He made this disclosure during an interview with Kofi Adomah, in which he revealed that he was currently unemployed.

Quizzed as to whether he had applied to enlist in the army, the 27-year-old responded in the affirmative, adding that he had done so on countless occasions, yet to no avail.

A friend who reacted to the issue appealed to the appropriate authority to help Seidu Rafiwu join the service.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the inability of Seidu Rafiwu to enlist in the army.

Zipporah Jewel Dickson reacted:

Ghana armed forces, Seidu Rafiwu won't pay any bribe. This is the time to recruit him. He's strong to be a soldier. As he's saying,he has applied several times to be recruited,and still to no avail.,yet he's still hoping to be recruited. But I believe if he had money to pay bribe,he would have been recruited by now. Hmmm Ghana. Well, I believe this perseverance and zeal make a way for him to get a far better job soon.

Sheikh Senior Akon stated:

Bravo kofi TV. Ghana arm forces recruit this guy for immediate effect

Gloria Naa Ankrahma stated:

He even have the looks of a uniform personnel I pray he get a better job father this.

Nana Asante Ba reacted:

Ghana Army is watching,he is my colleague teacher and Cadet commender in Techiman at Ultimate International way back...more vim bro

Man rejected seven times by Ghana army and police join US army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man denied enlistment in the Ghana Police and Army seven times has inspired many on how he became a soldier in the US.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Bright Adjei-Kontor said his quest to pursue a career as a security service personnel dates back to 2011 when he first applied to the Ghana Army.

After his application was turned down, Bright applied again in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 but was still unsuccessful. He even attempted to join the Ghana Police in 2018 but was also rejected.

He said luck shone on him after he relocated to the US and was enlisted to the army on his first attempt.

