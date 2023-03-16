Young Kid Wearing Shirt And Tie Dances With Amazing Strength In Viral TikTok Video
- A young kid who displayed some nice dance moves in the presence of adults has got the internet buzzing
- In a video on TikTok, people filmed the boy as he danced with energy knowing very well that he had caught everyone's attention
- Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praises on the young kid with many applauding his confidence
A little boy has become an internet sensation after a video of him dancing in public surfaced on the net.
The TikTok video which was shared by @joanayichira captured the little kid dressed in a shirt and tie as he looked ready to thrill his audience.
Initially pacing around in an anxious wait, the boy suddenly acted as if he was possessed as Fireboy DML & Asake's popular tune’ 'Bandana' began to play.
The energy with which he moved his hands and wiggled his waist excited some onlookers who took out their phones and cameras to film the beautiful spectacle.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 77,000 likes and 2000 comments.
Social media users react to the kid’s dance
Netizens who reacted to the video were captivated by his dance moves with many commending his courage to dance in the full glare of the public.
Nmajenny:
this child reminds me of that Ghanaian actor in Nollywood ''what a bomb shell' the moves is giving
PhrankahBells:
I know a pastor who dances like that errrrr
Abaloue Moff Gbenedum Chris:
its the moment he bumped into the camera man for me
candicebritton4:
natural born performer
Jjackson20:
no b him go wash the clothes dat feeling shaa
no rent worries, no bills, even the clothes on the ground someone gonna worry about it getting clean. dude is just living the life
Kids dance with passion
