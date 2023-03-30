Two mums did their best to hold their own in a TikTok dance challenge against their two kids, who turned out to be amapiano warriors

Online users were thoroughly amused by the videos of two mothers and entertaining daughters doing the same dance routine

Many people commented on both videos to determine the winner, and the majority came to a decision

Two moms decided to have a virtual dance battle with their daughters. The mothers decide to show off their moves when compared to their children.

Mzansi's parents decided to have a dance battle with their children. Image: TikTok/ @twiceasbold

Source: UGC

People were in stitches as the little girls danced in competition with their mothers. Online users did not hesitate to pick their favourite video between the two.

SA parents having dance battle against children get attention on TikTok

Two videos on TikTok by @twiceasbold went viral after a dance battle between mothers and their children. One video shows two mums dancing to amapiano. The other video shows two little girls dancing to the same song, hoping to outdo their moms.

South Africans pick a winner in moms vs daughters dance battle

Mzansi online users are passionate about dance, and they were ready to determine the winner. The two kids' videos received the most attention, and many dubbed them the better dancing duo.

@irenemohlue commented:

"The kids ate and left no crumbs."

@thee_silenteyes commented:

"The kids ate, no man, bayishayile. Nani nizamile."

@_simni commented:

"Moms take the cup."

@mamailasenoamadi commented:

"You lost guys, won’t win against ama 2k."

@wayne_wami3 commented:

"You are the same person, so you both win."

@19lovely2 commented:

"Moms you did great, but the kids win."

@tinyraseroka commented:

"The kids energy is vroooom."

