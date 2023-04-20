Two Adisadel College male students thrilled their audience when they showcased their talented dance moves in a TikTok video

Two Adisadel College male students entertained their audience by showcasing impressive dance moves in a TikTok video that gained views and comments.

In the adorable footage, the duo can be seen sporting matching outfits as they show off their hands and legwork.

Boys delight their viewers

The clip, spotted by YEN.com.gh, shows the students dancing synchronously to Solo Remix by Article Wan, featuring Stonebwoy.

Adisadel College students dance to 'Solo Remix' by Article Wan in video. Photo credit: gh_high_schools_update.

Source: TikTok

Their enthusiastic movements grabbed their colleagues' attention on the TikTok page GH_HIGH_SCHOOLS_UPDATEE.

More than 4,000 reacted to the clip, with over 300 reactions from online users. Netizens praised the moves of the Adisadel College students.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the dance video of Adisadel College students

Muizzkwakufrimpon

Nice❤️❤️

Nashlilyy.

Nice boys. Can I be your friend?

Saafeelinme reacted:

Wow. Nice moves, boys. So much talent.

Amalove commented:

Shake it boy. Wow.

