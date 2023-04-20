An enchanting video of two pretty soldiers showing netizens what they do during their leisure time has left many gushing

In a TikTok video, the ladies danced with passion as they wiggled their waists to one of the popular TikTok tunes

Social media users who reacted to the nice video praised the ladies for how well they danced

Two pretty female soldiers of the United States Army have actualised the popular expression, “work and happiness” after a video of them dancing went viral.

The cute female soldiers showing their nice dance moves Photo credit:@nelly.e7/Tiktok

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nelly.e7 captured the pretty soldiers in their uniforms showing other TikTokers what they can do.

As if they were auditioning for a dance competition, the smiling soldiers danced beautifully with their waists as they jammed to one of the popular TikTok songs.

The duo who had been dancing in a place which appeared like a washroom proved that they were truly soldiers as they danced with energy and vim.

Watch the video below:

The 15-second video which was captioned "I’m turning all my friends Congolese" had raked in over 30,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing this report.

Social media users react to the dance video of the soldiers

Netizens who took to the comment section praised the pretty army personnel for how well they danced in the captivating video.

D’BLISS stated:

When you escape being a dancer and become an army officer.

jules jm officiel added:

You are so beautiful... much love from DRC butembo city

Him888 replied:

Gonna join the army in summer

PD. reacted:

There she goes again. Just serving beauty on TikTok and saving the world.

P indicated:

I can’t wait to join the army too

