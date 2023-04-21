A video of five students of Abuakwa State College participating in the TikTok dance craze has got tongues wagging

In the video, the students showed they were good dancers as they vibed and bounced to one of the trending TikTok songs

Social media users who thronged the comment section praised the five students over their dance moves

Some students of Abuakwa State College have also joined the TikTok dance challenge by showing off some captivating moves in a viral video.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thegemcode showed the five pretty students dancing in their uniforms displaying some nice dance moves.

Abuakwa students join a TikTok trend with nice dance moves Photo credit:@thegemcode/TikTok

Synonymous with most TikTok dance videos, the five students who were led by a lady showed they could groove as they displayed sizzling formation dance moves in sync with the high-tempo tune.

The way they danced made it evident that the students had been practising to thrill their online audience prior to that moment.

At the time of writing the report, the 51-second video had raked over 23,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the nice dance moves by the students

Netizens who reacted to the video gushed over the beautiful dance moves by the students, with some old students adding that the moves by the students evoked memories.

laudina replied:

...yaanom..suburbia......I miss my people

maamebroni added:

The gal at ur back her dance is not dancing koraaa

Nutifafa Love indicated:

u did great than the students oooo hahahaaaaa

Lynda Enyonam remarked:

Yaanom to the whole wiase

Adisco boys dance with Syte girls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some students of the Adisadel College (Adisco) and Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School also known as Syte had given their old students something to talk about after a video of them bonding and having a fun moment at an event surfaced on the net.

The video on TikTok which has since gone viral showed the beautiful moment when some students of Adisadel College, an all-boys school were seen dancing happily with students of Mfantsiman Girls, an all-girls school.

