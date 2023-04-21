A video of a teacher and her student dancing has melted hearts on social media

The beautiful moment showed the young teacher and her student displaying nice moves as they joined a TikTok challenge

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for establishing a nice rapport with her students

A beautiful Ghanaian teacher has earned praises from social media users after she shared a video of herself challenging her student in a dance battle.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the teacher and her student standing at the school compound when suddenly, they started dancing to Kwamz Original's popular tune “You Dey Feel The Vibe?”.

The pretty teacher and her student in the video Photo source: @yaaanima1/TikTok

The duo showed what they were made of as they displayed formation dance moves which were in sync with the high tempo-tune.

Initially, the student acted shy at the start of the clip, however her confidence peaked as she delivered one dance move after the other.

The pretty teacher also did not disappoint as she shook her flexible body and danced with delight.

The beautiful video which was captioned "Madam vs Student" had gathered over 20,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dance moves by the teacher and her student

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the teacher for creating a friendly environment for her students, with some declaring the teacher as the winner of the dance challenge.

Tonyprint reacted:

eee! who are u to dance with ur madam? This generation u are blessed with awesome teachers.

Nana Adjoa added:

This is the reason I want to be a teacher but hmmm. Madam please a video for me with your students

Audrey Poku Duah reacted:

This is lovely, I'm loving the profession already. Any teacher who wants to swap n be a nurse, I'm here.

