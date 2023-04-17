A video of students from Adisadel College and Mfantsiman Girl dancing has left many people gushing

In a TikTok video, the students from the two schools danced with energy on the side of an interschool competition

The video has sparked a lot of reactions from social media users with many praising the students for having a nice rapport

Some students of Adisadel College (Adisco) and Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School also known as Syte have given their old students something to be happy about after a video of them bonding and having a fun moment at an event surfaced on the net.

The video on TikTok which has since gone haywire captured the beautiful moment when some students of Adisadel College, an all-boys school were seen dancing happily with students of Mfantsiman Girls.

Students of Adisadel College and Mfantsiman Girls show off nice dance moves Photo credit:@highschooltracetv/TikTok

It all began when a student from Adisadel College took to the dance floor and displayed some kangaroo-like dance moves in the full glare of the other students gathered around.

His actions apparently triggered the other students from both schools who in turn began to imitate his actions as they jammed to a danceable tune.

Apparently, the two schools met at an interschool competition at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and decided to enjoy themselves.

The short clip which was accompanied by the caption “Mood when boys meet girls, especially your girls’ school” had gathered over 2 million views and 172,000 likes.

The beautiful moment comes forth as no surprise especially as Mfantsiman Girls is the sister school of Adisadel College.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the beautiful dance video

Netizens who reacted to the beautiful moment praised the students of the two schools for having such a nice rapport and for keeping the alliance strong.

user1680421163857 added:

Santa moga afei y3 b3 y3 tight

Seyram replied:

Santa MOGA for lifeeeee the vibe always

Citizen Nero stated:

SANTA MOGA the best blend in Ghana

BJ indicated:

We belong to them, they belong to us

