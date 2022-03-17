A Ridge Hospital Gynaecologist has narrated how a patient refused to be operated by her because of her gender

Katherine Attoh Berko revealed that even after introducing herself as the surgeon for the caeserean section, the mother still requested for a male doctor

The patient had to be educated and given an assurance before she permitted to be operated on

A young Ghanaian doctor who specializes as a gynaecologist at the Ridge Hospital has recently shared how her patient refused to receive a caesarean section from her.

Katherine Attoh Berko's post on LinkedIn revealed that she was just about to deliver a baby through C-Section when the mother of the baby asked where the actual doctor was although she had already introduced herself to the patient.

Dr Katherine posing for the camera and at the theatre Photo credit: Katherine Attoh Berko/LinkedIn

"One day in the Obstetrics theatre, after cleaning and draping the patient, I looked over the partition at the patient and told her to relax that I'll have her baby out in a few. She suddenly looked terrified and asked me where the surgeon was (this is a patient I had introduced myself to, interacted with several times on the ward prior to this)"

The female surgeon jokingly told her the 'male surgeon' would arrive soon and right away, the patient was calm.

Having noticed that Katherine had to spend time educating and assuring her that she is in safe hands before she was allowed to proceed with the surgery.

"I had to spend a few minutes educating this woman and then coaxing her before she agreed to allow me perform her caesarean section. She still looked surprised when I showed her her baby "

Katherine revealed that she has experienced a lot of discrimination even from her male colleagues in her line of work.

The driven doctor shared more of the challenges she has encountered in her field in the post linked here.

