A military officer has been gunned down in Kasoa following a confrontation with occupants of land he and his friends bought

According to reports, the military officers had earlier reported the encroachment on their land to the Millenium City Police Command but no action had been taken

In an attempt to escalate the matter, one Nana Ben, a sub-chief in the area opened fire on the officers' vehicle killing one

This was after attempts to solve the dispute at the Millennium City District Police Command proved futile.

According to the land negotiator, Winnebo Ndego, the military officer and his companions, also officers, had purchased a plot of land in the area; however, all attempts to develop the land had been resisted by one Fiifi, who claimed the land belonged to him.

He noted that despite several attempts by the police officers at the Millennium City District Command, the situation had remained unresolved.

However, following another disagreement with Fiifi and his group about the land, the military officers returned to the police station to follow up on their case.

At the station, they were informed the case had been transferred to the Central East Regional Police Command.

The officers, while attempting to follow up on the case at the regional command, were ordered by one Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Ben, allegedly a sub-chief in the area, to halt their actions.

When they refused, he allegedly opened fire on the military officers’ vehicle, killing one of them. The others escaped.

Teshie family loses land claim

In a related land dispute case, YEN.com.gh reported that a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court determined that a 72,000-acre land that borders Accra East does not belong to the Numo Nmaishi family of Teshie.

The vast land covers about 70 towns and villages within the Greater Accra Region and has been the subject of a long-drawn-out dispute over ownership.

According to Joy News, Supreme Court Justice Jones Dotse reaffirmed a 2011 ruling stating that the contested towns and villages, along with their surrounding lands, do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Numo Nmaishie family of Teshie.

As a result, the highest court in the country directed the Lands Commission to remove the name of the Numo Nmaishie family from its records as the owners of the disputed lands.

The areas in question encompass several communities, including Madina, Adentan, Oyarifa, Adjankote Hill, East Legon, North Legon, Patang area, UPSA area, Ashesi University area, Adjirigano, and others.

