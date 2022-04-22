A lady has sparked massive conversations on social media after revealing that she is now gainfully employed

@trxpicaly also revealed that she is the only black female electrical engineer in her new company

Many tweeps who saw her post took to the comments section to celebrate her latest achievement with her

An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to announce her latest win in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @trxpicaly had her sharing that she finally got employed and that made her the very first black female electrical engineer to be offered a role in the company.

Happy lady in protective clothing Photo credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I got the job! The only black female electrical engineer at my company. God is too good "

Many who saw @trxpicaly did not hesitate to congratulate her. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 220,000 likes with over 11,000 retweets with almost 900 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh;

@SteezyZilla replied:

Just because the company didn't have black people doesn't mean they didn't accept black people. It just means a lot of black people aren't willing to get educated enough to be in a career of that magnitude so cheers to your success

@Azrael__III commented:

You deserve it with your skill, not much to do with color.

@ceespur5 replied:

Yet we're still tokens in all the necessary places when will black be good enough for more than one position IN THE WHOLE COMPANY!! Black employee - always the token and usually smartest person on the job!!

From @MarvaLDowdin

Congratulations I was the 1st female ever to sat at the IBM MAINFRAME at a large global chemical company in 1974. Later trained everyone coming through the door. I had to train myself bc they would not train me. But God blessed me with a photogenic memory to train myself!

@mimokldil wrote:

Congratulations! We have an Asian woman Engineer and the power company I work at. All men and only her. I’m proud of you ladies and these companies that don’t see anything but skills and knowledge.

