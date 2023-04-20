The video of a young lady who has a striking resemblance to Wendy Shay has blown netizens away with her amazing dance moves

In a video, the lady showed that she could dance as she took to the streets and vibed to Kuami Eugene's popular tune

Netizens who reacted to the video praised her over the act with many saying she is as beautiful as Wendy Shay

The issue of celebrity lookalikes appears not to be dying down anytime soon, especially after a lady with a striking resemblance to Wendy Shay popped up online.

A video that has gone viral spotted a lady @naa_abenah on TikTok who has been deemed by netizens as Wendy Shay's lookalike dancing.

Young lady who resembles Wendy Shay shows nice dance moves Photo credit: @naa_abenah/TikTok

The lady showed that she is daring as she took to a busy street with cars passing to groove to Kuami Eugene's "I feel nice" track.

In the video, the lady displayed nice Afro-dance moves as she moved her hands and legs in sync with the danceable tune.

The energy with which she danced and dropped one dance move after the other generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the nice dance moves by the young lady

At the time of writing the report, the 55-second video which had over 15,000 likes and 100 comments had many netizens taking to the comment section to praise the lady over her dance moves.

Others also highlighted the striking resemblance she shares with the award-winning songstress, Wendy Shay, with many confessing that they initially thought she was the one.

ahbenasurvivor remarked:

U really resemble wendy shay paaaoo. I thought it was her oo. Please do a video for me.

Gado Sakina replied:

I thought it’s Wendy SHAY ooo wow

iamesinamdebie added:

eeeeeee I thought it was Wendy Shy oooooo. Dis is her real lookalike.

akua adepa cutie stated:

Wendy shay lookalike paa ooo

Source: YEN.com.gh