A heartwarming TikTok video shows the nice moment a little boy got a perfect haircut at a salon

In the video, a beautiful woman believed to be the child's mother was holding him while the barber attended to the son

The video has since blown up on TikTok where it has attracted more than 200k likes and 10.9 million views

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A handsome baby boy who went to get a haircut at a saloon has gone viral after his video emerged on TikTok.

The 11 seconds video, which was posted by the barber, @guy_mor blew up on TikTok and pushed some people into wanting to have babies.

The boy was given a sweet haircut by the barber. Photo credit: TikTok/@guy_mor.

Source: UGC

In the video, the baby sat on the lap of a woman believed to be his mother when the barber was attending to him.

Video of handsome boy seen at salon goes viral

Unlike other babies that would cry when getting a haircut, the baby was quiet and appeared to have enjoyed the whole thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The barber who clearly knows his onions did a very nice job, transforming the boy with the perfect haircut.

Apart from the young boy, TikTokers have also noticed that the lady holding home looked gorgeous.

Also, due to the nice job he did, some TikTok users were asking where the barber is located so as to patronise him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@imAndrea55 said:

"Handsome little man."

@user92156170424961 reacted:

"But that lady also has her beauty there."

@Louis Mercy City said:

"Like boy like mother, looking good."

@faymah commented:

"I can't wait to do this To my son. It's so cute."

@Asenathi said:

"Beautiful boy. I love you."

@Timoh reacted:

"Hello where are you located?"

@Ihave said:

"He's a handsome boy."

@Martine reacted:

"The boy is really handsome."

@goretiraquel said:

"The boy is very handsome and the hairdresser does it great."

Video of old woman with thick hair goes viral

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that an old woman endowed with a lot of hair went viral on TikTok.

The woman was seen in a video proudly combing her long and thick hair.

People who saw the video marvelled that she had such great hair at an advanced age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng