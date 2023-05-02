A Ghanaian man has stirred reactions on social media after he lamented over the prices of Ghanaian foods in the UK

In a video on TikTok, the young man stated that he might return to Ghana due to the high cost of Ghanaian foods

Netizens have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the young man in the video

A young man has got tongues wagging after he expressed displeasure over the prices of Ghanaian foodstuffs in the United Kingdom.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man who was spotted taking a stroll revealed that he recently moved to the United Kingdom and wanted to try out some Ghanaian foods.

With this in mind, the man said he visited a Ghanaian food market only to realise that the foodstuffs were very expensive.

He cited an example of his move to buy a tuber of yam only to be told that it cost 5 pounds, which is equivalent to GH¢73.

"In Ghana when I go to the Alajo market, I get one tuber of yam for GH¢13, even with that I bargain to get the price reduced to GH¢10" he said with a straight face.

The man remarked that the situation may actually force him to return to Ghana.

Ghanaians react to the video of the young man lamenting

Some Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed disagreement with the comments of the young man

despite kobby reacted:

So you want them sell the yam give you 1 pound or what ?

Ludacris added:

Stop converting but African food expensive too much aba

kofi_Freeman indicated:

you will get use to the system . Don’t worry

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier YEN.com.gh a Ghanaian man generated a huge talking point on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

Man says he was deceived into travelling

Also, a young Ghanaian man is disappointed in himself over his decision to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @oboo.emma said he was deceived into believing that life abroad is so easy until he got there and realised that hard work is what keeps everyone going.

