A video of Twene Jonas being questioned by US police officers on the streets has got many people talking

In the video, the police officers revealed that they got a distress call from the neighbourhood over his actions on the streets

Netizens have showered praise on him over how he went about his answers in the video

Infamous Ghanaian socialite based in the United States, Twene Jonas, nearly got into trouble with the police as he was doing a live video on Facebook.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the outspoken social commentator and government critic in his usual rants online decided to get out of his car and thrill his audience with some nice dance moves as he jammed to Mzbel's banger "Fufu funu".

Twene Jonas interrogated by US police after resident calls to complain Photo credit:Twene Jonas T.V/TikTok

Source: Youtube

Shortly after the brief display, two female police officers pulled up at the scene to seek clarity over his actions.

The officers in their line of questioning sought to find out what he was doing in the area and why he was dancing.

It was explained to him that a call came through complaining about a man who was dancing on the street.

At that point, the Glass Nkoaa man who looked visibly stunned respectfully denied the accusation, adding that he was dancing on the side of the road.

The officers after asking a few more questions advised him to find another packing space, a suggestion he accepted and silently got back into his car.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the discussion between Twene Jonas and the police

Ghanaians have meanwhile commended Twene Jonas over the way he interacted with the police.

watch it reacted:

Twene the first thing you should've said to the police was you were doing Facebook live

Adolf Negeh added:

Police everywhere in USA. From Nsawan to Circle u won't find even one police

Kwaku Manu replied:

If it was in europe they will ask for documents for no reason, but in America see how they were talking to him, europe is a village, America is the only best place to live

Twene Jonas speaks on Meek Mill's visit to Jubilee House

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas, expressed disgust at the idea and asked his fans to confirm if the news was indeed true as he could not believe his ears.

Jonas descended on the leadership of the country and heavily criticised them for allowing Meek Mill soil the honour of the Jubilee House.

According to Jonas, the act was also a breach of security protocols, as a lot of classified information related to the country is safeguarded at the Jubilee House.

Twene Jonas exposed for lying about a car he claims to own

Also, Twene Jonas, raised eyebrows on social media after he tried to flaunt a Lamborghini as his own in an Instagram post.

The socialite shared a photo standing next to the Lamborghini and bragged that he had bought it for $8 million. but was found out.

The Lamborghini in the photo had its number plate poorly photoshopped by Jonas with his favourite catchphrase "Glass Nkoaa".

